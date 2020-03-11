You are the owner of this article.
OU Pro Day: Jason Garret, Mike Mayock, Zac Taylor all in attendance

Zac Taylor Pro Day

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor at OU Pro Day

 George Stoia/TheDaily

Several big name NFL representatives are in attendance at OU's Pro Day. 

New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett is in attendance. Garrett was previously head coach for the Dallas Cowboys — a position many speculated Lincoln Riley could succeed him in. The Giants will have the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Taylor, a native of Norman, and head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals is at Pro Day as well. Taylor's team will have the first pick in the draft. 

Additionally, Mike Mayock, general manager for the Las Vegas Raiders, is in attendance. The Raiders will have the 12th overall pick in the draft. 

