OU Pro Day: Jason Garret, Mike Mayock, Zac Taylor all in attendance

Several big name NFL representatives are in attendance at OU's Pro Day.
New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett is in attendance. Garrett was previously head coach for the Dallas Cowboys — a position many speculated Lincoln Riley could succeed him in. The Giants will have the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Taylor, a native of Norman, and head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals is at Pro Day as well. Taylor's team will have the first pick in the draft.
Zac Taylor, Bengals head coach and Norman native, is here (black shirt). pic.twitter.com/SccJyFtk2y— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 11, 2020
Additionally, Mike Mayock, general manager for the Las Vegas Raiders, is in attendance. The Raiders will have the 12th overall pick in the draft.
