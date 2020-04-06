OU Price College to offer 2 new graduate programs

OU announced two new graduate programs through the Michael F. Price College of Business aimed at filling a potential gap in the aerospace and defense workforce.
The two new programs will be offered in the fall, according to a press release. There will be a one-year Executive MBA in aerospace and defense, as well as a six-month graduate certificate.
According to the college’s website, the Executive MBA is worth 32 credit hours as well as a one-week study abroad experience. The graduate certificate is worth 12 credit hours and will have six business courses specific to the industry.
“Energy is the largest economic sector in the state, but aerospace and defense is the second largest,” Shad Satterthwaite said in a Zoom call, “Aerospace industries can’t hire enough to satisfy the demands of their workforce.”
Satterthwaite, the director of executive business programs in aerospace and defense, said the class size will be small with roughly 20-30 people.
“Obviously we’d love to have as many students as we can, (but) this program is set up to be small,” Shatterthwaite said. “It’s designed so that the cohort will stay together throughout the course of the program. If the interest goes up, we’ll want to start another cohort.”
