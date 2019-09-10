You are the owner of this article.
OU Price College ranks in top 50 undergraduate business programs

Price Hall (copy)

An orange tree in front of Michael F. Price Hall Nov. 8, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Michael F. Price College of Business rose 12 spots in U.S. News & World Report’s undergraduate business school rankings.

The college is now ranked No. 50 in the nation, up from last year’s ranking of  No. 62, according to a Price College press release. The position marks the highest ranking for Price College’s undergraduate program, which is now No. 31 among public business schools. 

According to the release, U.S. News bases the ranking on responses from deans and faculty members from peer institutions. Wayne Thomas, interim dean of Price, said in the release he was very happy to see a rise in the rankings.

“Although rankings alone do not define us, they certainly help send a message that Price College belongs among the elite business schools in the nation,” Thomas said in the release.

The college has also seen a rise in enrollment in recent years, according to the release. More than 4,700 students are currently enrolled, making it OU’s second largest college.

