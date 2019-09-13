OU Price College of Business to host 2nd annual Entrepreneurship Expo

OU’s Price College of Business is seeking students, local entrepreneurs and business owners to participate in its upcoming second annual Entrepreneurship Expo.
The OU Entrepreneurship Expo is a trade show for students, Sooner Innovation Fund winners, local business owners and entrepreneurs to exhibit their goods, services and concepts in an open forum, according to an OU press release. The event allows for opportunities to meet with potential investors, generate leads and sales, and build new business relationships.
The event is scheduled to take place from 4–7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Tom Love Innovation Hub on OU’s research campus, according to the release. It also coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week, which is Nov. 18–22.
The event is a collaboration between the Tom Love Innovation Hub and the Price College of Business’ Tom Love Division of Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, according to the release.
“Bringing together the entrepreneurial community by hosting the Entrepreneurship Expo last year sparked innovation, relationships, pivots, sales and investment conversations,” said Denise Parris, assistant professor of entrepreneurship, in a press release. “The OU Entrepreneurship Expo is the place to get inspired and ignite your entrepreneurial spirit.”
Parris said she has high hopes for a big turnout for the second annual expo. “We are anticipating this year’s Expo to be even larger, with additional exhibitor space and support from our sponsors,” Parris said in the release.
Exhibitors will be divided into the following categories: early stage, which entails taking an idea on determining feasibility; developing a product, in which a proof of concept already is completed; testing, which means a first product is already developed; and selling, in which an item or service is produced and ready to sell, according to the release.
Last year’s participants included entries from OU, the Moore Technology Center and middle school students participating through LoveWorks Inc., according to the release.
The expo served as a launchpad for products such as bike racks, an app for drones using technology from the Advanced Radar Research Center at OU, homemade salsa, wedding planning services and augmented reality apps, according to the release.
