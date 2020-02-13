You are the owner of this article.
OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner to feature TED speaker, advocate for women in STEM

Talithia Williams

TED speaker Talithia Williams will speak at an OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner Feb. 19.

 via Talithia Williams website

A renowned statistician will speak about women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at an OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner.

The dinner, featuring Talithia Williams, a TED speaker, television host and published author, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, according to a press release.

Williams focuses on making the field of mathematics more interesting and less male-centered, according to the release. She researches applicable data at Harvey Mudd College as associate dean for research and experiential learning and associate professor of mathematics. 

Williams is known for her excitement towards STEM and for inspiring individuals in STEM to pursue their passions, interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release.

“Her remarkable gift of simplifying our understanding of big data and its endless possibilities is especially timely for us, as the university works to craft solutions to some of the world’s grand challenges through data-driven approaches,” Harroz said in the release.

OU students, faculty, staff and alumni may reserve seating by emailing specialevents@ou.edu or calling (405) 325-1701, according to the release. There will be overflow seating available for the public.

