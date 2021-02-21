OU president Joseph Harroz visits towers residents amid flooding, AC outages in Adams Center

OU President Joseph Harroz visited Adams Center’s McCasland Tower Friday as residents were facing air conditioning and flooding issues resulting from a week of inclement weather.
Lauren Santaella, a freshman health, medicine and society major and a resident of McCasland floor seven, said President Harroz arrived around 3:15 p.m. Friday to inspect two rooms that had AC and flooding issues due to a burst pipe. Santaella said he talked to the girls living on the floor about the cold temperatures of their rooms, assuring them maintenance would fix the issue by 5 p.m. that afternoon.
Marisa Shelby, a freshman music education major, said President Harroz was “friendly” and apologized profusely for what was currently happening to the girls living on the floor.
“He kept apologizing for what had been happening.” Shelby said, going on to describe President Harroz as being “friendly” during the ordeal.
Santaella said he stayed to chat and take pictures before leaving and sending out a mass email to the university, thanking students for their patience and campus employees for making sure the students on campus were taken care of during the frigid temperatures. In the email President Harroz said that the university would continue to monitor the situation as the temperatures rose.
“Although we look forward to welcoming warmer temperatures in the coming days, residual effects of the winter storm may impact certain facilities or services. We will closely monitor the situation, and our teams are prepared to address any issues that may arise,” the email read. “We are anticipating a return to normal campus operations on Monday, but we will communicate any updates, if necessary.”
