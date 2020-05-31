OU President Joseph Harroz condemns racism in all forms, calls for systemic change in statement

OU President Joseph Harroz released a statement Sunday morning addressing the recent killings of black people across the country.
In the statement, Harroz condemned “racism in all of its forms.” Harroz and other Big 12 university presidents also condemned the recent killings in a Friday statement. The Black Emergency Response Team, the OU Student Government Association and Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs David Surratt also released statements.
Harroz referenced the Tulsa Race Massacre — which marks its 99th anniversary today — describing it as “one of the most tragic events in the history of our state and nation.”
Saturday, protesters in Oklahoma City and Tulsa gathered to demonstrate against police brutality and racism. Harroz’s statement comes as protesters ready themselves for a second round of weekend rallies Sunday in both cities.
Harroz’s full statement is below:
“Ninety-nine years ago today, blood began to flow down Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre ensued, marking one of the most tragic events in the history of our state and nation. And now, nearly a century later, we continue to live with the same violence and vitriol. The recent killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd are stark examples of black lives lost due to senseless brutality. We know that racism in all of its forms, explicit and implicit, is never more unfair than when it leads to the needless loss of a life. To become the country we know we can be, we must honestly address the issues that underlie these societal divisions and make real, systemic change. I urge our entire OU family to lend support, advocacy, and love to the marginalized black members of our own community. Together, we are stronger.”
