OU President Joseph Harroz asks OU students to participate in survey on behalf of strategic planning committee

A university committee tasked with creating a strategic framework for OU released a survey to the community on Wednesday.
In an email sent to OU community members by OU President Joseph Harroz, the President’s Academic Planning and Budget Advisory Committee, or PAPBAC, asked community members to share their thoughts as the committee creates the framework. The email includes a video of Harroz asking students to take the survey.
"Your input is an important part of the process, and it will inform the members of the Advisory Committee as we meet intensely with campus stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff, and alumni, in the coming months," said PAPBAC's co-chairs, Senior Vice President and Provost Kyle Harper, and Sarah Ellis, associate director of the music school and former chair of the Faculty Senate.
Survey respondents can rank the importance of possible efforts OU could take related to "growth of the university, finances of the university, student success, and research and creative activity." The survey also provides opportunities for respondents to provide written elaboration on their responses and thoughts for the university's strategic framework.
"The purpose of the framework is to articulate our institutional aspirations, to galvanize the OU family behind shared goals, and to guide the university in pursuit of its threefold mission — excellence in teaching, research and creative activity, and service to state and society — at this moment of transition and opportunity," Harper and Ellis said in the email.
PAPBAC is a group of 11 faculty tasked with drafting a strategic framework for OU's Norman campus, according to the email. The committee was created after the Faculty Senate recommended its formation to former OU President James Gallogly in September 2018.
January cuts to the College of International Studies came at the recommendation of the committee.
