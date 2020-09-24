OU President Joseph Harroz announces reevaluation of compensation structure after healthcare changes

OU President Joseph Harroz announced Thursday administrators will be surveying the university’s compensation structure to ensure salaries are fair and competitive in response to changing healthcare insurance and benefits.
According to an email from Harroz’s office, administrators have seen an approximate 10 percent increase in healthcare insurance costs each year in the recent past, and this year will bring more than an 11 percent increase. For this reason, the OU Board of Regents has “wisely” given administrators direction in reassessing benefits offerings against the market, identifying areas OU’s benefits aren’t competitive and modifying those areas.
“The market standard for health insurance premiums is to provide a single-tier structure,” Harroz said in the email. “On the Norman campus, we currently have six tiers, putting us at a competitive disadvantage. If the cost of benefits to the institution is too low, we will lose the talent we require to achieve excellence, and if the cost is too high, we cannot achieve affordability for our students.”
Harroz said in the email the university’s goal is to address the need for change to the market standard “in a way that minimizes negative impacts on our faculty and staff.”
After “deep deliberation” and input from both the Faculty and Staff Senates, administrators plan to make changes to the benefits structure, downsizing from six tiers to three tiers in 2021, according to the email.
In faculty and staff senate meetings last week, many senate members voiced their concerns about the original proposed benefits shifts, which would move both the OU-Norman campus and the Health Sciences Center to a three-tier system by 2021 and a one-tier system by 2022. Many senate members voiced concerns about a system that would provide the same benefits at the same cost to all employees, regardless of needs or income.
The email read the tiers will move the university closer to a “market standard” on the single and family subsidies, and will also bring all campuses down to a common three-tiered structure, as the Health Sciences Center already uses three tiers.
“And yet, the reality is these changes will have a negative impact on our lowest-paid employees,” Harroz said in the email. “We are taking steps to mitigate that burden, addressing this honestly and fairly, assessing both benefits and compensation, in particular for our lowest-paid positions. The measures we are taking have been forged in cooperation with the Staff Senate Executive Committee and have their full support. The input and counsel of the Staff and Faculty Senates has been valuable and important.”
Harroz said in the email he’s assigned Human Resources to survey OU’s compensation structure “as soon as possible” to ensure the lowest-salaried positions are both paid fairly and market-competitive. He also said the staff senate will be involved throughout the process.
Until this analysis is complete, Harroz acknowledged in the email applying an increase to health insurance contributions for those jobs is “a serious burden,” so administrators have pooled resources to help alleviate those costs this first year.
“This measure, we trust, will only need (to) be a temporary one as we will prioritize addressing the findings of the compensation study completed over the next year,” Harroz said in the email.
The email read administrators will commit the “first new dollars” of the university’s next salary increase program to offset the difference between the market and salaries of OU’s current lowest two tiers — those making less than $42,000 a year.
“It will be our goal to ensure those salaries are competitive with the market before we give any additional consideration to moving to the market standard of a single tier for healthcare premiums in future years,” Harroz said in the email.
Harroz also said in the email at the onset of the pandemic, OU spent $12.5 million to avoid layoffs and furloughs for full-time employees, even for those for whom there wasn’t work. He said since then, many other universities have had to enact mass layoffs, but due to OU’s diligence over the past few years to establish “financial stability,” the university avoided this.
If OU hadn’t returned to in-person instruction, it “very likely would have” had a similar fate to other universities, Harroz said in the email, but because of its “successful return to campus,” no plans are in place for university-wide layoffs or furloughs.
“In all things, as an institution we are working to balance the interests of those we serve – our current and future students and the taxpayers – with the interests of those responsible for fulfilling our purpose, our faculty and staff,” Harroz said in the email.
