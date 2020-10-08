You are the owner of this article.
OU President Joseph Harroz announces OU "climate survey" to be sent to community next week

Joseph Harroz

OU President Joseph Harroz during the OU Board of Regents meeting May 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU President Joseph Harroz announced the university community will receive an anonymous campus climate survey next week as part of the “Lead On, University” strategic plan

According to a Thursday afternoon email, the surveys are intended to assess the “feelings, perceptions and experiences” of community members. 

 

The campus climate surveys are from the Higher Education Research Institute, an education research organization, and are “reputable,” according to the email. Three different surveys intended for faculty, staff and students will be sent out. The survey responses are confidential, and data will be reported as a whole.

 

“Taken as a whole, the results will help us understand the strengths of our campus and the areas in which we can improve,” Harroz said in the email. 

Pillar four of the strategic plan is to “become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all students, faculty, staff and alumni,” according to its website. Steps for this include recruiting first-generation students and students from historically underrepresented groups, recruiting and hiring diverse employees and implementing an equity and inclusion general education courses.

According to the email, the surveys are based on the phrase “We change lives,” the strategic plan’s purpose. 

Harroz wrote in the email university leaders hope to do this by “fostering an environment that celebrates diversity in all its forms and supports emotional growth for all OU community members.” 

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

