OU President Joseph Harroz addresses uncertain election, urges community to 'set the example'

OU President Joseph Harroz addressed last night’s “unclear election outcome” and called for unity on campus.
In an email, Harroz compared the election to the 2000 presidential election between former Republican President George W. Bush and Democrat candidate Al Gore. He cited the month it took for the Supreme Court to recount and decide the winner.
“At the time, it was unprecedented,” Harroz wrote. “Today we see shades of that uncertainty, but this time with even greater discord and vitriol.”
Harroz said “the moment calls for calm” and urges OU community members to remain “linked together.”
“In times of political turmoil, it is often difficult to have charity for all and malice toward none – especially those we disagree with,” Harroz wrote. “But our democracy depends upon it.”
Harroz said the moment calls for confidence, citing previous instances of “political crises.”
“The best we can do is recommit ourselves to our common effort to create a more perfect union,” Harroz wrote. “We cannot allow our differences to be used against us. Instead, we must press forward together, unifying as one people in spite of our disagreements.”
Urging members to utilize “kindness” and “respect for all,” Harroz said multiple opportunities are granted to represent OU as a place where “all perspectives are welcome and respected.”
“I encourage each of you to take advantage of the resources made available to our community and to participate in the important conversations that our faculty and staff are graciously leading,” Harroz wrote.
Resources offered by OU include election processing conversations, yoga, and stress management and self-care sessions.
In a closing statement, Harroz said he hopes the OU community can “set the example.”
“We are now confronted with a great challenge, but it isn’t one without hope,” Harroz wrote. “My hope begins here at OU where, together, our community can set the example for how to move forward with calm confidence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.