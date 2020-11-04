You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU President Joseph Harroz addresses uncertain election, urges community to 'set the example'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Joseph Harroz (copy)

OU President Joseph Harroz speaks during the 2024 OU Class Kick-Off, Aug. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU President Joseph Harroz addressed last night’s “unclear election outcome” and called for unity on campus.

In an email, Harroz compared the election to the 2000 presidential election between former Republican President George W. Bush and Democrat candidate Al Gore. He cited the month it took for the Supreme Court to recount and decide the winner. 

“At the time, it was unprecedented,” Harroz wrote. “Today we see shades of that uncertainty, but this time with even greater discord and vitriol.”

Harroz said “the moment calls for calm” and urges OU community members to remain “linked together.”

“In times of political turmoil, it is often difficult to have charity for all and malice toward none – especially those we disagree with,” Harroz wrote. “But our democracy depends upon it.”

Harroz said the moment calls for confidence, citing previous instances of “political crises.”

“The best we can do is recommit ourselves to our common effort to create a more perfect union,” Harroz wrote. “We cannot allow our differences to be used against us. Instead, we must press forward together, unifying as one people in spite of our disagreements.”

Urging members to utilize “kindness” and “respect for all,” Harroz said multiple opportunities are granted to represent OU as a place where “all perspectives are welcome and respected.”

“I encourage each of you to take advantage of the resources made available to our community and to participate in the important conversations that our faculty and staff are graciously leading,” Harroz wrote. 

Resources offered by OU include election processing conversations, yoga, and stress management and self-care sessions. 

In a closing statement, Harroz said he hopes the OU community can “set the example.”

“We are now confronted with a great challenge, but it isn’t one without hope,” Harroz wrote. “My hope begins here at OU where, together, our community can set the example for how to move forward with calm confidence.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments