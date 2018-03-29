You are the owner of this article.
OU President David Boren credits Oklahoma teachers with recent revenue bill funding pay raise

  • Updated
David Boren

OU president David Boren sits at his desk in Evans Hall March 27.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU President David Boren released a statement March 29 crediting the tenacity of teachers across the state for a revenue bill funding teacher raises that passed in the state legislature March 28. 

"Let's give credit where credit is due: it is thanks to the tenacity of our teachers that this legislation was enacted," Boren said in the statement. "It is my hope that Oklahomans from all walks of life will continue to stand up and demand that the Legislature invest in the future of our state and stop the bleeding of our core services." 

Boren also said in the statement he thinks the pay raise is not sufficient, but cuts to education and other state services must be restored. 

"The future of Oklahoma is in the hands of our educators and students," Boren said in the release. 

The Senate voted March 28 for a bill that includes taxes on cigarettes, fuel and lodging to generate $450 million for teacher raises and spending. The bill must receive final approval from Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin. 

The Oklahoma Education Association, an organization of teachers across the state, still plans to rally at the Capitol April 2 to get legislators to meet its demands, which include a $10,000 teacher raise, $5,000 support staff raise, other state employee raises and increased funding for higher education. 

Anna Bauman is an English junior and the Daily's assistant news managing editor who has previously worked as a news editor and news reporter.

