OU posts #BlackOutTuesday image on social media; community members respond with support, criticism

The University of Oklahoma posted an all-black picture for #BlackOutTuesday on its Twitter and Facebook social media accounts Tuesday morning, drawing both support and criticism from members of the OU community.
The hashtag’s creation came after nationwide protests following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
Black Lives Matter. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/0MliTz7bFi— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) June 2, 2020
Some OU community members, such as biomedical engineering professor Handan Acar and law student Trae Havens, were supportive of the university’s post:
I am proud of my university! https://t.co/d2okszYE8R— Handan Acar (@acar_handan) June 2, 2020
I know this has a lot to do with the hard work of @DrDavidSurratt, President Harroz, and all the students who push OU to use our social media for good. We owe them a lot of thanks! 🖤 https://t.co/HyHVUlfIMP— Trae Havens (@HavensTrae) June 2, 2020
Other OU community members, such as Student Government Association President Justin Norris, were critical of the university’s response in light of its own history of racist incidences. Norris responded to the post with his own:
Good intentions are nothing without action, bby girl.Anyways, here's a growing list of resources, petitions, and places to donate being compiled by the student government association.https://t.co/ijn0teDOsF https://t.co/ztVQLkplb9— justin (@justin_norris03) June 2, 2020
Norris said he thinks the university has good intentions, and there are leaders within OU’s administration who advocate for black students. He did say, however, good intentions are nothing without action.
“As far as action, I understand there are limitations to how quickly things can be done within a public education institution,” Norris said when asked about the university’s tweet. “But, with that, I wanted to showcase an example of how to take action in attaching the link to the SGA Linktree (on Twitter)" which he said has resources "consolidated in one place.”
Along with Norris’ compilation of resources, OU’s SGA recently formed the OU SGA for Black Lives Support Fund. Norris said the fundraiser is meant to encourage donations from the OU community, and funds will go toward providing resources like water and masks to demonstrators at protests within the Norman and Oklahoma City areas, and other fundraisers, such as the George Floyd Memorial Fund and the National Bail Out Fund — Free Black Mamas.
Others echoed Norris’ criticism, saying the university hasn’t done enough to respond to multiple racist instances on campus in the last few years, including several instances of blackface and two instances of professors using the N-word in classrooms, which sparked a sit-in by OU’s Black Emergency Response Team.
Tell that to the OU regents, tell that to provost Harper. If black lives matter, our university would have taken better measurements towards the injustices that black people face in our campus. https://t.co/v2l9bh4Sqz— Eduardo Campbell (@ecampbell1096) June 2, 2020
lol remember when y’all wouldn’t fire kyle harper or any of your openly racist professors after a three day sit in and hunger strike? do better. https://t.co/jtcWmf96S4— kelly (@kellyscheurich1) June 2, 2020
I love this institution because of the students who attend and those who speak up when there is wrong in the world. I hurt because too often times the leadership at this institution either chooses to remain quiet or does the bare minimum in support of its students. Do better. https://t.co/ii2VBjtpKQ— sofía (@sofiaolivas_) June 2, 2020
OU rlly be like “black out tuesday! okay that’s enough activism for the year❤️” https://t.co/y5vo3SZ2PH— black lives matter (@2cooljamiepool) June 2, 2020
the only statements OU has made are 1. an empty joint statement with the Big 12, an athletic organization, not an academic one and 2. a performance activism black out post that’s been more harmful than helpful. considering the history of racial incidents, do better. https://t.co/vwktlWuoBX— marley (@nakachokos) June 2, 2020
four months ago you had students protesting and hunger striking in your administration building because you’ve allowed a culture of racism to fester in the heart of our campus. it’ll be in the archives by the time i graduate in the spring. we won’t forget. https://t.co/5Zk2T04Wo4— sally (@cowboy_sally) June 2, 2020
I thought university that has a racial incident every semester said something...... bc this only thing y’all posted https://t.co/bgPLGtxQXR— Alexis (@yallexisas) June 2, 2020
169 thousand follows and all you can do is post a black screen? Do better OU, don’t forget that you’re literally a school built on racism. Here’s a link to donate, sign petitions and much more https://t.co/4SRGrMYw1w https://t.co/0YSQAB70Ns— Caedyn Serna (@CadySerna) June 2, 2020
Every OU organization wants to release statements, how about your exec members raise money for the OU BSA Fund like y’all do for your organizations. How about hosting call times to the mayors and governors office. I’m tired of these statements, if you are an ally. Do something!— Desi D the Gemini 😈 (@desinoel__) June 2, 2020
When asked for comment about OU’s post, Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith responded with a statement from the university:
“The OU family loves, values, and supports the black members of our community. In concert with President (Joseph) Harroz’s earlier statement, we are committed to the important work of honestly addressing societal divisions and inequities within the OU community, with the hopes of that work leading to systemic change. We especially take pause to actively listen and consider how we can be mindful of the black community. With honesty and boldness, we are working to move forward, seizing our responsibility to do all we can to demonstrate empathy and enact change that goes beyond OU’s campuses. Our expression of support today for the black community is one such critical demonstration, meant to reaffirm our commitment to this work and to fulfill our role as supporter and ally.”
When students return to campus this fall, Norris said their feelings regarding current injustices will remain, regardless of whether the protests continue. He said he hopes next semester students and OU faculty will be conscious of heightened emotions and tensions so the university community may move in a positive direction.
Until then, however, Norris said he wants members of the OU community to continually work to apply the thoughts and feelings from students of color to their daily lives, and follow up the intention of sharing that information with action.
“I think it's very important to take the time to listen to what black students are saying and communicating — which is that they need strong allies,” Norris said. “(It is by) listening, learning, and retaining information and not applying it in a performative way … that we can bring about change and lessen the burden of education that black people often have to carry when it comes to issues of racial discrimination.”
