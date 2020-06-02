You are the owner of this article.
OU posts #BlackOutTuesday image on social media; community members respond with support, criticism

Image from the University of Oklahoma's Twitter page on June 2, 2020.

The University of Oklahoma posted an all-black picture for #BlackOutTuesday on its Twitter and Facebook social media accounts Tuesday morning, drawing both support and criticism from members of the OU community.

The hashtag’s creation came after nationwide protests following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Some OU community members, such as biomedical engineering professor Handan Acar and law student Trae Havens, were supportive of the university’s post:

Other OU community members, such as Student Government Association President Justin Norris, were critical of the university’s response in light of its own history of racist incidences. Norris responded to the post with his own:

Norris said he thinks the university has good intentions, and there are leaders within OU’s administration who advocate for black students. He did say, however, good intentions are nothing without action.

“As far as action, I understand there are limitations to how quickly things can be done within a public education institution,” Norris said when asked about the university’s tweet. “But, with that, I wanted to showcase an example of how to take action in attaching the link to the SGA Linktree (on Twitter)" which he said has resources "consolidated in one place.”  

Along with Norris’ compilation of resources, OU’s SGA recently formed the OU SGA for Black Lives Support Fund. Norris said the fundraiser is meant to encourage donations from the OU community, and funds will go toward providing resources like water and masks to demonstrators at protests within the Norman and Oklahoma City areas, and other fundraisers, such as the George Floyd Memorial Fund and the National Bail Out Fund — Free Black Mamas.

Others echoed Norris’ criticism, saying the university hasn’t done enough to respond to multiple racist instances on campus in the last few years, including several instances of blackface and two instances of professors using the N-word in classrooms, which sparked a sit-in by OU’s Black Emergency Response Team.

When asked for comment about OU’s post, Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith responded with a statement from the university:

“The OU family loves, values, and supports the black members of our community. In concert with President (Joseph) Harroz’s earlier statement, we are committed to the important work of honestly addressing societal divisions and inequities within the OU community, with the hopes of that work leading to systemic change. We especially take pause to actively listen and consider how we can be mindful of the black community. With honesty and boldness, we are working to move forward, seizing our responsibility to do all we can to demonstrate empathy and enact change that goes beyond OU’s campuses. Our expression of support today for the black community is one such critical demonstration, meant to reaffirm our commitment to this work and to fulfill our role as supporter and ally.”

When students return to campus this fall, Norris said their feelings regarding current injustices will remain, regardless of whether the protests continue. He said he hopes next semester students and OU faculty will be conscious of heightened emotions and tensions so the university community may move in a positive direction. 

Until then, however, Norris said he wants members of the OU community to continually work to apply the thoughts and feelings from students of color to their daily lives, and follow up the intention of sharing that information with action. 

“I think it's very important to take the time to listen to what black students are saying and communicating — which is that they need strong allies,” Norris said. “(It is by) listening, learning, and retaining information and not applying it in a performative way … that we can bring about change and lessen the burden of education that black people often have to carry when it comes to issues of racial discrimination.”

Beth Wallis is a senior journalism major and political science minor, and news managing editor for The Daily. Previously, she worked as a junior news reporter covering university research.

