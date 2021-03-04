OU political science professor conducts study on MAGA supporters, capitol riot

An OU professor recently finished a study focusing on Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters and their thoughts on the Jan. 6 capitol riot.
The study was conducted by Rachel Blum, assistant professor in the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center and the Department of Political Science, and a professor at the University of Washington. Blum said the topic of the study was originally supposed to be about the anti-lockdown protests.
“We were interested in the anti-lockdown protest movement. By the time we were able to come up with a strategy to access that population using Facebook, Facebook had implemented a lot of changes, and we essentially couldn't go forward with that initial research plan,” Blum said. “We were looking at other methods and found that we could put up an ad for a survey by targeting an interest because Facebook lets advertisers target certain interests on their platform. Anti-lockdown wasn't really listed as one, but MAGA was, and it seemed to be the closest and the best (way) to help us get it to the hyper-mobilized group of far-right Trump loyalists.”
Blum said the initial findings of the study helped them understand the demographics of the protesters and far-right loyalists.
“They gave us a better idea than we've had so far about the demographics of the MAGA movements,” Blum said. “It tends to be male, tends to be white. The average income wasn't that high, it was around $50,000. The median age was 65. So they were just as likely to be younger than 65 as they were to be older. They tended to be Christian, a lot (were) retired, and they were spread out across the United States.”
Blum said these people were also more likely to believe in the election being fraudulent and other conspiracy theories.
“The results we have in our website highlight their views of difference and conspiracy, they hold a lot of conspiracy theoretical beliefs, especially when it involves the idea that our lives are controlled by decisions made in faraway places, or anything relating to what we would call racial resentment or modern sexism,” Blum said. “They scored very high on those batteries, which means their attitudes would be very resentful or very sexist. We also asked a lot of questions about protests in election security and fraud and they overwhelmingly believe that the presidential election results were fraudulent.”
Blum also said of those that took the survey, the majority of them believed antifa was behind the capitol insurrection.
“They were most likely to say things like the protesters had good intentions, but they went too far. They also said that the people who participated were criminals and should be prosecuted,” Blum said. “It sounded a little bit like they were against the entire event. But then when you dig a little bit further, and you ask them who is responsible for the events of Jan. 6, they overwhelmingly say that antifa was responsible for the riots.”
Blum said when prompted, the people taking the survey supported stronger police action in cities with more minorities or Black Lives Matter protests.
“When given a condition that prompted them to think about Black Lives Matter or majority-minority cities, they were much more likely to do things like approve of the capital riots or to approve of stronger police action against BLM protesters, than against the capitol protesters,” Blum said.
Blum said she wanted the public to know that this is not representative of the entire Republican party.
“The MAGA movement members were really, really down on people like (Senate Republican Leader) Mitch McConnell, (former Vice President) Mike Pence, the Republican party in general, so they aren't party loyalists, and they aren't the majority of the party,” Blum said. “What this does is give us a lens into the internal warfare in the Republican Party, and I think in a way it could give other members of the Republican coalition some ground to work with maybe the realization that the whole party isn't like that.”
