OU political organizations strive to raise awareness of candidates' policies, importance of voter turnout

With the general elections set to end in less than a week and the early voting period beginning Oct. 29, OU student groups on campus have played a crucial role in encouraging student turnout at the polls.
OU College Democrats and OU College Republicans, the university chapters of the national groups, are preparing for what has been a long-anticipated day for many. Both groups are hoping to widen their respective bases and educate community members on their parties’ policies.
“Everyone absolutely should vote,” said Anna Hayes, president of OU’s College Democrats. “By mail if possible to stay COVID-safe, but it’s very important that we are involved in this election.”
Hayes said getting as many people as possible ready and able to vote was the priority for her organization.
“One big push of ours is voter registration,” Hayes said. “There’s a lot of organizations — both partisan, bipartisan and nonpartisan — to push voter registration on campus.”
Hayes also said reaching out to people who already are registered to vote and encouraging them to is just as important.
“Another thing that we’re really focusing on in our organization is phone banks,” Hayes said. “We’re reaching out to voters, answering questions and making sure we’re able to inform them about Democratic candidates and policy initiatives.”
Hayes said the phone banks they host are a group effort, but being in a group setting is difficult during the pandemic, so they resort to using Zoom to communicate. Hayes also said that they host weekly phone banks on Zoom, encouraging people to vote in the election.
Hayes said providing people with the resources and education to stay politically involved, even after the election, has been important in the leadup to the election.
“We really want to motivate people to get out and vote and give them the tools and resources to do that,” Hayes said. “We also want people to participate in the party and feel motivated to stay involved.”
OU College Republicans have also been hard at work getting people to vote and campaigning for conservative candidates.
Joseph Howard, the former executive director of OU College Republicans, returned to the group as its chair so that he could help guide the program toward a more policy-oriented approach in an election that has featured mudslinging from both camps.
“We’re trying to take a more policy-focused direction,” Howard said. “That’s just because elections can be so noisy. A lot of things that don't matter can crowd out the idea that we’re voting on policy.”
Howard said this is why the group has invited Oklahoma politicians to speak at meetings.
“That’s why we brought someone like former (Oklahoma) State Rep. Kris Steele to talk about prison reform and reducing harsh sentences for non-violent crime,” Howard said. “You hear these Republicans say ‘law and order’ — well this is, in my opinion, a better culture of law and order. It reduces the financial pressure in this state, as we have the most people in prison per capita in the nation here in Oklahoma.”
Howard said he hopes these kinds of eye-opening experiences contribute to his plan to focus on policy first.
“Another policy-focused meeting we had was Oklahoma City Mayor Holt,” Howard said. “He came and spoke to us, and he talked about what it's been like governing in the middle of a pandemic.”
Howard said Holt spoke to them about diversifying the Republican Party’s message to be more inclusive and attractive to voters.
“Mayor Holt talked about expanding the Republican Party’s appeal to minority voters, women voters and young voters,” Howard said. “It’s something that is so important, diversifying our message, because if the Republican Party wants to stay relevant, it can’t remain a party of old, white men.”
Howard said it's important for young Republicans and young voters in general to hear a diverse range of views. However, he also said these types of meetings are not all his group has to offer.
“I know it sounds boring having policy-focused meetings,” Howard said. “However, we do have fun meetings. The debate watch party was a lot of fun.”
The debate watch party the College Republicans held attracted many people, which Howard said the group anticipated and did everything they could to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
“We had single servers of food that wore gloves at all times,” Howard said. “We had hand sanitizer and temperature checks as people walked in, and required masks. I think we did a good job with that, but there’s always room for improvement.”
Professors at OU have also taken part in the political discussion on campus. Tyler Johnson, political science associate professor and director of graduate studies, spoke about his department and what they have been teaching about in their classes.
“In my capacity as a professor and somebody who teaches about and researches campaigns, elections and voting, my job is to increase public awareness through interviews,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he and his classes do some of their activities, such as watching debates, outside of the classroom setting.
“Most of the (political) activity is done through the Carl Albert Center,” Johnson said. “They’re affiliated with our department, and they’ve been hosting a handful of debate-watch events.”
Johnson said the political science department is using this election to be the basis of a lot of their classroom discussion.
“Outside of classroom discussions, there has been very little extra-curricular activity,” Johnson said. “So what I’ve been doing is using in-person class discussions and lectures to talk about the elections. We talk about why people participate or why they don’t and what sort of strategies political candidates use to turn someone who doesn’t participate into someone who votes.”
Other groups on campus are also hosting events to try and gain support for their party post-election. OU’s chapter of Turning Point USA will be hosting Ann Coulter on Nov. 5. The far-right media pundit has been invited to come and speak on campus following the election, a decision which has been criticized by OU College Democrats.
Coulter had previously made statements regarding Muslims which are still considered widely controversial and offensive, such as shortly after 9/11 when she said that the United States should “Invade their countries, kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity.”
When asked about whether bringing Coulter to OU would incite discrimination or hatred towards OU’s Muslim students or not, OU TPUSA President Emily Wilkerson said that they expect there to be pushback from opposition groups, but that they are trying to spark a conversation.
“Of course it will, we fully expect to have different opinions on her,” Wilkerson said. “We don’t fully agree with everything she says, but we do think she has a right to come on this campus and speak.”
Wilkerson also said there’s always going to be people who disagree — and that college campuses should be open to a variety of ideas — but that they are opposed to any kind of hate directed toward Muslim students at OU.
“As a person, I denounce any hate that comes to anyone,” Wilkerson said. “We don’t condone that behavior and it is disgusting."
