OU Police Department logs report two rapes on campus in August

Editor's note: This story includes broad details of sexual violence reported by OUPD.
The OU Police Department was notified by the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct of two rapes that allegedly took place in a dorm in August, according to police logs.
According to an Aug. 20 log, a police report was made regarding a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Walker Tower. The incident is reported to have taken place on Aug. 12 and has been reported as rape in the first degree.
An investigation is still ongoing, according to the log.
According to another log, an OUPD report was made on Aug. 21 regarding a suspicious person or vehicle and an alleged rape in the first degree. The suspicious person or vehicle was reported to have been seen at or near the Oklahoma Fishery Research Lab, in the 500 block of Constellation Street, and the rape allegedly occurred in Walker Tower.
The two incidents are not related, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith clarified in an email.
The sighting and rape are reported to have occurred on Aug. 19, according to the log. The report has administrative closure but has not been cleared.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexal Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
This article was updated at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 31 to include details from OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith's email.
