OU Physicians take out full-page ad criticizing BlueCross BlueShield as agreement deadline nears

OU Physicians printed a full-page ad in the Wednesday edition of The Oklahoman referencing a contract dispute between OU Health and BlueCross BlueShield, as first reported by NonDoc’s Tres Savage.
The ad reads “BCBS: Putting Profits Before Patients,” referring to OU Physicians’ belief that the organization has not received sufficient funds in their contract with BCBS. If a contractual agreement is not met by Feb. 28, OU employees who use benefits from OU Health Physicians will enter a 120-day transition period before being considered out-of-network for medical insurance.
In a Feb. 19 virtual town hall meeting hosted by OU Physicians, Executive Dean of the OU College of Medicine John P. Zubialde and Senior Vice President and Provost of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Jason Sanders said OU Physicians has been in negotiations with BCBS and has requested more funds, with BCBS refusing to comply.
In the middle of the meeting, Zubialde said he had previously seen BCBS ads claiming OU Physicians is “asking for excessive increases in our contract.”
“The bottom line is that when we don't have the resources that we need to be able to do what we do, we're not going to be investing in our academic research and clinical care missions,” Zubialde said. “BlueCross BlueShield undervaluing us in these contracts does exactly that.”
In an email from OU Human Resources sent to OU faculty and obtained by The Daily, OU encouraged those who have benefits from OU Physicians to reach out to the BCBSOK Tulsa headquarters and urge BCBS to come to an agreement.
“By undervaluing the state’s only specialized group of research physicians,” the email said, “Blue Cross Blue Shield shortchanges Oklahomans by keeping their record profits and not reinvesting in improved healthcare for all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.