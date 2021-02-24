You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Physicians take out full-page ad criticizing BlueCross BlueShield as agreement deadline nears

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Physicians ad

An OU Physicians ad referencing a contract dispute between the group and BlueCross BlueShield. 

 Tres Savage/NonDoc

OU Physicians printed a full-page ad in the Wednesday edition of The Oklahoman referencing a contract dispute between OU Health and BlueCross BlueShield, as first reported by NonDoc’s Tres Savage.

The ad reads “BCBS: Putting Profits Before Patients,” referring to OU Physicians’ belief that the organization has not received sufficient funds in their contract with BCBS. If a contractual agreement is not met by Feb. 28, OU employees who use benefits from OU Health Physicians will enter a 120-day transition period before being considered out-of-network for medical insurance.

In a Feb. 19 virtual town hall meeting hosted by OU Physicians, Executive Dean of the OU College of Medicine John P. Zubialde and Senior Vice President and Provost of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Jason Sanders said OU Physicians has been in negotiations with BCBS and has requested more funds, with BCBS refusing to comply.

In the middle of the meeting, Zubialde said he had previously seen BCBS ads claiming OU Physicians is “asking for excessive increases in our contract.”

“The bottom line is that when we don't have the resources that we need to be able to do what we do, we're not going to be investing in our academic research and clinical care missions,” Zubialde said. “BlueCross BlueShield undervaluing us in these contracts does exactly that.”

In an email from OU Human Resources sent to OU faculty and obtained by The Daily, OU encouraged those who have benefits from OU Physicians to reach out to the BCBSOK Tulsa headquarters and urge BCBS to come to an agreement. 

“By undervaluing the state’s only specialized group of research physicians,” the email said, “Blue Cross Blue Shield shortchanges Oklahomans by keeping their record profits and not reinvesting in improved healthcare for all.”

Tags

Caleb McCourry is an intern news reporter at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. Caleb has previously served as the sports desk's editor and assistant editor, covering football, basketball and volleyball. Caleb is a Norman native.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments