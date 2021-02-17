OU PetroBowl team wins 2020 Championship despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic

The OU PetroBowl team won the 2020 PetroBowl Championship, making OU the first university to win the competition four times in a row since the competition began in 2002.
The PetroBowl competition is a technical quiz competition for universities with petroleum engineering programs. The competition takes place once a year during the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE).
In February 2020, the OU PetroBowl team won the North America Regional Qualifier hosted in Los Angeles, California. The final competition, which the team won, moved to a virtual setting due to COVID-19 instead of being held during the ATCE Conference in January 2021.
OU’s PetroBowl team captain and petroleum engineering doctoral student Felipe Adrião Cruz said the pandemic has also affected the team’s preparation.
“Usually we have weekly meetings where we discuss technical topics," Cruz said. “But, because of the virus, we had to change a little bit how we prepared. It was more like a self-study instead of meeting everyone together.”
As the defending 2020 PetroBowl Champion, the team will go straight into the 2021 finals without participating in the Regional Qualifier.
“So we have enough time to prepare. I’m ambitious to win the 2021 competition,” said Cruz.
