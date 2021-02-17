You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU PetroBowl team wins 2020 Championship despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
petro

The OU PetroBowl team poses outside of Sarkey's Energy Center as four-time consecutive champions.

 Photo provided

The OU PetroBowl team won the 2020 PetroBowl Championship, making OU the first university to win the competition four times in a row since the competition began in 2002.

The PetroBowl competition is a technical quiz competition for universities with petroleum engineering programs. The competition takes place once a year during the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE).

In February 2020, the OU PetroBowl team won the North America Regional Qualifier hosted in Los Angeles, California. The final competition, which the team won, moved to a virtual setting due to COVID-19 instead of being held during the ATCE Conference in January 2021.

OU’s PetroBowl team captain and petroleum engineering doctoral student Felipe Adrião Cruz said the pandemic has also affected the team’s preparation.

“Usually we have weekly meetings where we discuss technical topics," Cruz said. “But, because of the virus, we had to change a little bit how we prepared. It was more like a self-study instead of meeting everyone together.”

As the defending 2020 PetroBowl Champion, the team will go straight into the 2021 finals without participating in the Regional Qualifier.

“So we have enough time to prepare. I’m ambitious to win the 2021 competition,” said Cruz. 

Tags

Xiao Liu is a graduate student specializing in digital media. Xiao is an international student from Changsha, China, and joined The Daily's news desk in the spring of 2021.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments