OU Parking Services to offer partial refunds as classes move online

OU Parking Services will be offering partial refunds to students with parking permits due to classes transitioning online after Thanksgiving.
The university announced Oct. 6 in-person classes will be moved entirely online after Thanksgiving break until the end of the fall semester. Due to this, OU Parking Services announced on Twitter and through mass email it will offer a $30 credit to students with parking passes who will be off-campus during that time.
The original permit price for priority, residential, and commuter parking, according to OU Parking Services webpage, is $274 for Aug. 15 through June 15.
Students can request their credit by emailing parking@ou.edu with their request and their OU ID numbers.
The refund will be transferred to either the student’s bursar account or the credit card used to purchase the permit, depending on which method of payment was used initially.
OU Housing and Food Services will remain open to students who wish to continue living on-campus during this time. The credit refund will not be available to those who choose to continue parking on campus during the break.
OU Housing and Food Services will also offer refunds for meal and housing plans from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.
