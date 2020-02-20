OU paid former President James Gallogly $125,000 after he retired for work done before entering office, records show

OU paid former President James Gallogly $125,000 after he left office for work he did before his tenure as president began — a measure one expert said could be unusual without an agreement requiring the university to pay him for that time.
According to records obtained by The Daily through an open records request, Gallogly received a $125,000 payment from the university in July 2019 that was marked “separation pay.”
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in a Tuesday email that separation pay refers to pay any employee receives after leaving the university.
Gallogly announced in May 2019 that he would retire after less than a year as president. He was named to and signed a contract for the position on March 26, 2018. He officially took office on July 2, 2018, and the discrepancy between the dates leaves unclear whether he was legally working as a volunteer or employee at that time.
“Former President Gallogly substantially volunteered his time as president designate, and he intended to be uncompensated for it,” Keith said in the email.
Keith said in a Thursday email the administration determined the additional payment was required after Gallogly’s retirement — Gallogly was on campus and actively working before officially beginning his tenure, engaged in meetings, budget preparation and strategy.
“During a routine HR review upon (Gallogly’s) announcement of his retirement,” Keith said in the email, “the university determined the additional compensation for his president-designate service was warranted and required under federal law.”
The $125,000 payment amounted to three months of pay at an annualized rate of $500,000, which was Gallogly’s rate of pay as president.
In Gallogly’s retirement statement in May 2019, he said he “immediately began working as a volunteer for the first several months before taking office in July 2018.”
Before entering office on July 2, 2018, Gallogly worked in a temporary office in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. Documents obtained by The Daily in June 2018 showed that Gallogly was sending emails to administrators to gather information and making plans as president-designate as early as March 2018.
Gallogly gave the university’s report at the June 19, 2018 OU Board of Regents meeting, more than a week before he took office.
Judith Wilde, chief operating officer and professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, studies university president compensation. Wilde said she has seen universities provide additional compensation to presidents for work done before their tenure begins — but typically when it is written into their contract or a separate pre-employment agreement has been made.
“We have occasionally seen within an employment contract for a president, an agreement that the president can do consulting with the university prior to his formally taking the position as president,” Wilde said. “Sometimes it's written into his regular employment contract. I have Gallogly's employment contract. It is not there. There is no comment about his working early.”
Beginning in May 2019, The Daily submitted multiple requests to the OU Office of Open Records attempting to find any severance package or exit pay Gallogly may have received from the university. The office told The Daily in May that there were no responsive records for a severance package, and notice of exit pay was not included in university responses to questions posed for this story.
“I know that there are some rules about minimum pay you have to get but,” Wilde said, “if you volunteer to work, you're not expecting anything.”
The exit clause
Wilde said many presidential contracts include language describing procedures for what could happen at the end of the president’s tenure should they exit office before the end of the contract, but Gallogly’s contract was not very specific.
“In most presidential contracts,” Wilde said, “there are a number of paragraphs on the how’s and why’s a president leaves the position and what happens when that happens, which includes any payments made to the president. They typically talk about if the president leaves with cause, meaning they found some problem with him or her or without cause, meaning they've just decided to part ways or whatever, there's no particular reason.”
When contracts include provisions for a president’s potential early exit, Wilde said, they usually include a financial component — Wilde said contracts may not include an explicit dollar amount, but often describe how such an amount would be calculated.
Gallogly’s presidential contract included a section on termination that said with or without cause, either Gallogly or the regents could have given a 60-day notice, and the only payment stipulated to be made would have been for those final 60 days.
“And that’s it,” Wilde said. “There’s nothing like the (greater) detail that we've typically seen (in presidential contracts). And we've seen (in other contracts) at least five or six reasons why a president might leave, and what the payout to the president or his or her family might be under each of these conditions.”
At some universities, Wilde said, presidents have renegotiated the termination section of their contracts shortly before leaving their positions. In July 2019, The Gazette reported that former Auburn University President Steven Leath had negotiated a separation agreement netting him $4.5 million to leave, more than his original contract had stipulated.
Gallogly’s contract was less clear on what would happen should he leave office before the contract expired.
“(Gallogly’s contract) is really brief and gives exactly the same results, whether it's termination with cause or without cause,” Wilde said. “And that's very unusual.”
