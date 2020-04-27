OU ophthalmology professor receives Stanton L. Young Master Teacher Award

Annie Moreau, an associate professor of ophthalmology in the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and an oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Dean McGee Eye Institute, was given the 2020 Stanton L. Young Master Teacher Award.

Dr. Annie Moreau is the 37th recipient of the annual award that represents excellence in teaching. The award comes with a $15,000 cash prize, according to a press release.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Moreau as the first ophthalmologist to receive the prestigious Stanton L. Young Master Teacher Award,” said Dr. Gregory Skuta, chair of the OU Department of Ophthalmology, in the release. “Since her arrival at the Eye Institute as a resident and now as a beloved and revered member of the faculty, Annie Moreau has embodied humanistic qualities and an absolute devotion to education that inspires all of us to be better doctors and teachers.”

Moreau also received the OU Regents’ award for superior teaching and has an award named after her in the Dean McGee Eye Institute, according to the release. The Annie Moreau Resident Education Award is given to fellows for their commitment to service and resident education.

“We are grateful to have a faculty member like Dr. Moreau who embodies excellence in the mission of academic medicine: patient care, education and research,” said Dr. John Zubialde, executive dean of the OU College of Medicine, in the release. “One of her students’ letters of nomination captures her dedication to education: ‘A professor is regarded as someone who not only is a teacher, but affirms a faith in something. Dr. Moreau has affirmed all of our faith in the field and calling of medicine through her excellence and service.’”

