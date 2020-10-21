You are the owner of this article.
OU Oklahoma Votes to lead walk to polling places on first day of early voting

Voter Registration

Voter Registration Table team poses in the South Oval on Sept. 22.

 The Daily/Kyle Halley

OU students and community members will lead a walk to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds to support student voting rights on Oct. 29. 

According to an OU mass email, the event will be led by members of Oklahoma Votes —  a student-led, non-partisan organization — and will include a community walk to the Cleveland County early voting site. The walk will be held Oct. 29, since it is the first day for early voting in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Votes originally attempted to install an early voting location on OU’s campus, however the group was unable to finish the process with the Cleveland County Election Board in time for the general election. The walk is being organized as another way to support student voting rights, according to the email.

According to the email, the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. It will be roughly two miles long and will start at Monnet Hall on the North Oval. The walk should take around 45 minutes, according to the email, and transportation services Lyft and Uber are offering 50 percent off transportation to and from the polls for those who cannot make the walk. 

According to the email, everyone attending the event will be provided with snacks, water, a mask and an early voting toolkit. For students planning to vote, a valid ID must be provided. Students who are not planning to vote or who are registered in another county are also encouraged to walk to encourage student voting. 

In the email, Oklahoma Votes wrote since they are a non-partisan organization, they only hope to encourage student voting regardless of party or candidate. 

“We won't tell you who to vote for and you're not required to vote for a particular candidate in order to participate,” the email said. “No matter how you cast your vote, we want you to walk with us.” 

