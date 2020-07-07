OU Office of Research, Partnerships to host webinar on understanding tornadoes through rapid-scan data

The OU Office of Research and Partnerships is hosting a Zoom discussion about tornadoes and weather radar technology on July 10 as a part of OU’s Research @ Home presentation series.
David Bodine, a graduate of OU’s School of Meteorology and a research scientist at OU’s Advanced Radar Research Center will present the webinar titled “Unraveling the mysteries of tornadoes using next-generation radars and computer simulations.”
According to the event description, the presentation will discuss how rapid-scan data has changed the understanding of the formation and demise of tornadoes, as well as what new advancements may emerge from upcoming field experiments. The webinar will present simulated surface wind tracks across different types of terrain and through residential areas to show the effects of the underlying surface on tornado structure.
Bodine said the science community’s understanding of tornadoes has changed and progressed due to recent advancements in technology.
“Radar technologies played a big role in that because we’re able to scan faster and faster,” Bodine said. “And, tornadoes change really quickly, so that’s one of the hardest things. It’s already hard enough to take a radar out in the field and go find a tornado and scan it — because you have to make a really good prediction on where a tornado is going to form — and get the radar set up in time to scan when a tornado is forming.”
Bodine said the computer simulations that will be discussed are related to how tornadoes interact with topography, like hills, valleys and buildings.
“Buildings are of the most interest — and how strong the winds are near the ground — because that’s what causes damage and affects people’s homes,” Bodine said.
Bodine and his research group are studying the formation of tornadoes and factors causing rapid changes in tornado wind speeds. He works with scientists and engineers to develop next-generation radar technology for severe weather research and other applications.
Bodine’s research focuses on understanding severe thunderstorms and tornadoes using the Advanced Radar Research Center’s mobile radar systems and high-resolution computer simulations.
“Tornadoes change constantly because the storms that surround them feed rotating air into the tornado,” Bodine said. “The amount of rotation the tornadoes get from their surroundings in part controls how strong the winds are and how big the tornado is.”
The webinar will start at noon on Friday. Participants must register for the event.
