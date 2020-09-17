OU Office of Diversity, Inclusion to host webinar discussion with OUPD

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion announced Wednesday it has partnered with the OU Police Department to host a webinar discussion called “OUPD in the Community”.
According to a flier for the event, the webinar will take place on Sept. 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. and feature police chiefs of all three OU campuses.
The event will be moderated by Belinda Hyppolite, vice president of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The panel will discuss how the police department is active in the community and is adjusting “in the midst of social unrest,” according to the flyer.
The panel consists of Associate Vice President Nate Tarver, who was recently named OU police chief for all OU campuses pending regents’ approval, OU-Tulsa Police Chief Walter Evans and OU-Norman Interim Police Chief Kent Ray, according to the flier. They will be discussing issues, obstacles and strategies for improvements that impact the police and larger community.
“We aim to share ways OUPD is meaningfully working with the OU community across all three campuses to facilitate a safe and inclusive community,” Teara Lander, director of campus and community engagement, said in an email to The Daily.
Community members can register here.
