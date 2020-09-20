You are the owner of this article.
OU Office of Diversity, Inclusion launches week of virtual, in-person events

DEIweek

A flyer advertising events for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week/

 Graphic provided

The OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host its Norman campus Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week events from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26. 

The week-long slate of events will be open to all OU students, faculty and staff “unless indicated otherwise,” according to the flyer on the office’s Twitter page.

On Sept. 20, the office will partner with Latino Program Services, the Hispanic American Student Association and the Campus Activities Council to host drive-in movies from 8:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Noble Center parking lot. According to the flyer, Coco will be screened at 8:30 p.m., followed by Black Panther at 10:30 p.m.

On Sept. 21, the DEI office and Oklahoma Votes will host  a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the South Oval. This drive will last until Sept. 23. Also on Sept. 21, there will be a webinar on the effects of generational trauma with Suzette Chang, founder and CEO of Thick Descriptions, from 12 p.m to 1 p.m. Prior registration is requested for this event, according to the flyer.

Also on Sept. 21, a game night will be hosted through Zoom from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Finally, the book “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austing Channing Brown will be available for the university common read, according to the flyer.

In partnership with the Emerging Technologies Library, there will be an in-person virtual reality experience titled “A Day in the Life of an International Student” on Sept. 23 in DEI office — located on the first floor of Copeland Hall — from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., followed by a webinar about the OU Police Department in the Community from 4 p.m to 5 p.m.

On Sept. 24, Oklahoma Votes will host a Native Nations Day Zoom session from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. with attendance by invitation only, according to the flyer. From noon to 1:30 p.m., the OU School of Music and Crossroads Film Festival will present the webinar “Super Indian” by Arigon Starr followed by the Tulsa Race Massacre panel discussion livestream co-hosted by OU African and African-American Studies department.  Lastly, OU Athletics will co-host the Unity Volleyball Game at 6:30 p.m. in the McCasland Field House.

The week’s events conclude with the International Food Festival on the South Oval, hosted by OU International Student Services and the International Advisory Committee at noon on Sept. 25. The Unity Football Game sponsored by OU Athletics will take place from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m on Sept 26. 

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

