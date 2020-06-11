You are the owner of this article.
featured

OU Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion to host virtual check-in for black community, open discussion

BFSA Check In

Flyer for the virtual check-in June 11. OU Black Faculty and Staff Employee Resource Group is hosting a checkin for students, faculty and staff.

 Image provided by the OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

OU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a virtual check-in for members of OU’s black community. 

The check-in offers a chance for an open discussion about diversity with OU’s community. 

Teara Flagg Lander, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said the meeting is intended to be informal and provide students with a resource for support. She said the meeting was created by the Black Faculty and Staff Employee Resource Group in response to emails from black students seeking a space to talk about the effects of current events.

Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion released a statement June 1 addressing her concerns and hopes regarding the recent momentum the Black Lives Matter movement has garnered. 

Higgs Hyppolite said in a press release the use of excessive force on black people by police has created a distrustful relationship between officials and the communities they have sworn to protect and serve.  

“It further solidifies that we must work intentionally to dismantle structures that allow injustice and inequality to continue as a norm in today’s society,” Hyppolite said in the release.

Hyppolite said in the release the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others “are etched in our minds as symbols of injustice and the painful reminder that not all lives are treated the same in the land of ‘liberty and justice for all.’”

All are invited to join this open discussion and hear the voices of the black community at OU.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. June 11. Participants are asked to RSVP via zoom.

Clare is a creative media production junior and a news reporter for The Daily.

