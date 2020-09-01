OU Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion to host first #WeAre Webinar of fall semester

The OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will hold the fall’s first #WeAre webinar on mental health in the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 2. from 4-5 p.m.
The #WeAre webinars are “a series of workshops designed to provide awareness, education and advocacy for the OU community on all three campuses,” wrote the director of campus and community engagement, Teara Lander, in an email to The Daily. The webinars are designed to educate and inform students and staff of resources the university has to offer for real life problems and according to the office’s website, “enhance OU's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, recognize and respect the essential worth of each individual and value differences amongst groups.”
Lander also wrote in the email that the "Addressing Mental Health in the Classroom" webinar is geared toward helping students discuss mental health in the classroom and teaching them how to use the university’s resources. In addition, the webinar will provide tools for both faculty and professors to meaningfully impact and engage students within the classroom.
The webinar will feature psychologist Avina Khiatani who connected with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion “about ways (they) could engage with Goddard and the staff on areas surrounding cultural competence,” Lander said. According to her biography, Khiatani is an adjunct faculty member and psychologist in the Department of Psychology and is currently practicing at the OU Counseling Center. She is trained in working in "community mental health, universities and intensive outpatient settings."
Lander said she hopes the webinar will give students and staff the knowledge and resources to support mental health within the classroom. Attendants of the webinar can expect a conversation-based lecture on resources available as well as opportunities to ask questions.
