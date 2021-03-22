You are the owner of this article.
OU Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion to host 'Committed to Inclusion' week

deiweek

OU to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion week. 

 Via a DEI newsletter.

OU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is holding a week of events to promote the importance of making OU a place for all students through March 26.

The “Committed to Inclusion” week will present virtual events each day, beginning with a conversation with OU alumni Monday at noon and other keynote events throughout the week. Events including the “Pathway to Belonging” March 24, an in-person Neighborhood Table March 26 and various webinars exploring diversity will take place according to the OU DEI calendar

The Pathway to Belonging event will be held over Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be a space for OU’s DEI employees to talk about the office’s past and focus on campus diversity OU began after 2020, according to the calendar.

The neighborhood table event will be held at Copeland Hall 130 March 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. The event will feature free food and give students a chance to talk about the six-week challenge with employees from the DEI office.

The Six-week Challenge, beginning March 28, will serve as an opportunity for the DEI office to engage community members “on the impact of -isms” and explore personal identities. It will also give community members a chance to reflect on how they can impact systems of oppression, according to its March newsletter.

All events are free for any OU students and community members. A list of the events is available on the OU DEI website.

