OU Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion names new Norman campus assistant vice president

The OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion announced its new assistant vice president for its Norman Campus.
Teara Flagg Lander, the former Director of Campus and Community Engagement for the OU Health and Science Center’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was selected for the role after a national search process, according to an email.
“I’ve always been committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The acceptance of this role renovates my commitment because I am energized by the opportunity to continue to serve,” Lander wrote. “I am inspired by the opportunity (to) help create a cultural shift at OU and a greater sense of belonging for faculty, staff, and students.”
Lander said the new position came to her “at the perfect time,” as the OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion emphasizes pillar four of OU's strategic plan, which is to “become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all faculty, staff, and students.”
“Some ways we do that is by creating opportunities for personal and professional development for the DEI liaisons, publishing and writing about the work we have produced and continue to (do), as well as fostering meaningful partnerships within the community of Norman and statewide,” Lander wrote in the email.
Lander was recognized in a press release for her work at the OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion since 2018.
“Dr. Lander is passionate about the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion and believes all faculty, staff, and students should feel their uniqueness is valued,” the release said. “She will help cultivate the sense of belonging and emotional support for all faculty, staff, and students.”
Lander wrote in the email she led the #WeAre Campaign, WeAre Webinar series, Neighborhood Table and WeAre Drive-In Movies along with a team of OU Norman campus faculty, staff and students. She also organized the semesterly DEI week, which highlighted the diversity of backgrounds at OU, and co-led a virtual summit for International Day of Persons with Disabilities in December 2020.
According to the website, Lander received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in political science, a master of education degree in higher education administration from OU and a doctoral degree in leadership, alongside two graduate certificates in qualitative research methods and social justice education from Kansas State University.
Lander wrote in the email she thanks her “village” and her family for helping her to grow in her career.
“I was born into an impeccable family. My parents fostered a culture of learning and love amongst my brothers and I,” Lander wrote. “Today, my husband and I continue those lessons with our sons. They are the people I strive to make proud daily.”
