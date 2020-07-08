OU Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion hosts 'Unlearning Classism' webinar Wednesday on classism, racism on OU campus

OU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted a webinar titled “Unlearning Classism” Wednesday to educate members of the OU community on the effects of classism.
Wednesday’s seminar was hosted by Rodney Bates, director of Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Retention and Support, as part of a five-section series on conversations about racial issues created by Bates; Erin Simpson, the OU Gender and Equality Center director; Lupe Davidson, the former director of OU’s Women’s and Gender Studies department and other university faculty members.
“This is one of my favorite courses … and I love all of them, but this one opened up my eyes, (because) I just didn't know how badly I was doing classism,” Bates said. “So that eye-opening moment was impactful for me.”
Bates began his discourse by asking participants to think of the first time they felt the effects of classism. During this interactive portion of the webinar, stories ranged from being made fun of for wearing thrift store clothes as an adolescent or being ashamed to use food stamps when in need of grocery items.
After fielding several answers from participants, Bates shared his own story about growing up in an impoverished community and how classism still influences the way he thinks. Bates said growing up he reused empty plastic butter containers for storage, a practice he still continues today that has become ingrained out of a need for survival promoted by classism.
“I could tell you back in my day, we weren't thinking about anything environmental,” Bates said. “We were trying to survive the environment itself. So recycling makes sense now, but no matter how rich I could become, I just don't think that I believe in the mentality of not reusing bowls.”
Next, Bates illustrated American wealth distribution by comparing it to slices of pie. He asked participants to share what they believed the current U.S. wealth distribution to be, as well as their ideal version of distribution.
Following interaction from participants, Bates explained that if wealth were distributed as pie, the top 20 percent of Americans would have 90 slices. The second percentile would have eight slices and the third percentile would have only two, while the fourth percentile would have no pie, and the poorest of the poor would always owe a piece of pie to everyone else.
Bates used the illustration to explain that poor demographics have often been looted by richer people and are now stuck in a cycle of poverty from which they can’t escape. Bates said poor people are not always lazy and don’t choose to be poor but are kept in poverty by systemic classism.
Bates then discussed classism at OU, particularly in enrollment.
According to Bates’ 2017 findings, 52 percent of OU students come from families in the top 20 percent of the economy. Furthermore, OU ranks tenth among 377 select public colleges in the percentage of students from families ranked in the top one percent of the economy. OU is also No. 297 out of 377 in the percentage of students from the poorest percentile.
“The numbers are speaking,” Bates said. “I don’t want to shame anyone for being rich because that’s classism as well. That’s not what I’m talking about. What I am talking about is if the majority of the policies and the way OU functions benefits people with money, that is classism.”
Bates also said that classism shows up on campus in student organizations, Greek life, scholarship selections, promotions and salary distribution, additional fees and charges, mandatory meal plans and campus housing for freshmen and other cultural and socioeconomic institutions that force people to live beyond their means or prohibit them from achieving beyond their societal standing. Bates said OU’s entire system of operation is based on classism and needs a large overhaul.
Despite evidence of classism across the U.S. and at OU, Bates provided hope for attendees by sharing four practical solutions for promoting equity.
First, Bates encouraged participants to use Google to research classism in an effort to better understand the issue.
Second, Bates said those who want change should develop relationships with people from different backgrounds to understand firsthand why other people act and live like they do.
Third, Bates said attendees should realize they will likely mess up as they have discussions with others about racism or classism. Bates said failure should not deter community members from trying to discuss those issues, but they should apologize for their mistakes and keep fighting.
Lastly, Bates said the most important thing participants can do to combat classism is to not expect recognition. Bates said there is no reward for doing a reasonable amount of work to promote justice.
“We get a lot of resistance, but it takes time for change,” Bates said. “So I encourage you all to keep fighting the fight, hold the people that you work with accountable, continue to reflect on yourself, continue to reflect on your abilities and educate yourself about justice really being done on this campus.”
