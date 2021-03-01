OU Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion hosts Black History Month webinar on historical medical trauma

The OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted a Friday webinar on the effects of historical trauma and cultural mistrust within medical institutions on the Black community.
Assistant Dean for Equity and Community Engagement Dr. Syeachia Dennis led the discussion, focusing on the importance of recognizing race in the context of history.
“When talking about race, we're not talking about biological or genetic differences that exist between Black people and white people,” Dennis said. “Really, race was invented in order to assign certain privileges and, back in the era of institutional slavery, that privilege was freedom.”
Historical trauma, according to Dennis, is a sort of “soul wound” or “psychological wounding” that has expanded over generations and is a direct effect of a long history of oppression and slavery.
“Just the trauma of that journey, that separation that occurred for those initial people who were taken (and) kind of established … was an ongoing trauma for hundreds of years,” said Dennis. “Those kind of marks that history made left a mark on Black people, (who were) descendants of slaves in this country, and even after slavery (ended), those traumas continue.”
Dennis also discussed the effects of cultural mistrust by sharing stories and discrimination many people in minority populations have faced within medical institutions. She shared how her mother, who was suffering from a stroke, was wrongly diagnosed with a UTI when seeking medical aid.
“It was in that moment that I realized without my medical background, (or) training that I had, my mom wouldn't have been diagnosed right,” Dennis said. “And this is not an experience that's unique to me, but it's a story that many Black families in marginalized populations have about not feeling heard, seen, or really being taken seriously when it comes to their health issues.”
At the end of the webinar, Dr. Jasmine Willis-Wallace, director of the OU-Tulsa Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion took questions from the audience.
When asked how to handle implicit bias and racism as a medical professional, Dennis answered it was best to reflect on oneself and strive to do better.
“I acknowledge that I have implicit bias, and we all do,” Dennis said. “But the key to growing as physicians is self-reflection, and we need to make sure we are allowing our med-students, residents and current clinicians the opportunity to do as much reflection on our practice and our work with patients as possible.”
