OU Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion hosts 'ABC's of Diversity' virtual series

ABC's of Diversity

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is hosting an ABC's of Diversity training Sept. 16 through Zoom. 

 Email from the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion announced on Sept. 9 it’s starting a new training series called "Rooted in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Change Starts With Me."

According to an email, the inaugural meeting will be Sept. 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m. through Zoom. The meeting will have limited availability.

Vernon Wall, an award-winning speaker in areas of social justice and leadership development, will present at the inaugural meeting, “The ABC’s of Diversity.”

“This series is designed to promote awareness building, to enhance the self-journey into discovery, and to encourage advocacy for the voiceless,” said Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, in an email to The Daily. “We want to ensure inclusion is infused into our daily work, personal lives and throughout the entire OU community.”

Higgs Hyppolite said her office is enthusiastic for the upcoming program.

“The DEI office is excited to continue leading the agenda for diversity, equity and inclusion, and we look forward to engaging the campus now and in the future around intentional learning opportunities that help to cultivate a sense of belonging across all OU campuses and beyond,” Higgs Hyppolite said in the email.

Community members who want to participate in the meeting can register here.

