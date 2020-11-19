OU offers Presidential Dream Course 'The Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later' for Spring 2021

According to a university press release, the OU Public Relations Student Society of America is working with OU faculty to offer a presidential dream course next semester focused on the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The course — titled “The Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later” — is being offered to undergraduate juniors, seniors, transfer students, graduate students and students involved with OU PRSSA, according to the release.
“This course will help students come to understand the scope and impact of racism and racial violence in Oklahoma’s story, and examine our collective and individual responses to the massacre as we live out its legacy one hundred years later,” according to the statement sent to The Daily from Steven Clements, OU PRSSA President.
The class is taught by Meta G. Carstarphen, Karlos Hill and Rilla Askew, and will have limited enrollment to promote a small class environment. The class will feature “nationally-known” speakers, learning in an interdisciplinary format and participation in a “once-in-a-lifetime historic moment.”
The class will be held in a hybrid format on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Students may enroll by emailing Carstarphen at mcarstarphen@ou.edu.
