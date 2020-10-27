You are the owner of this article.
OU Norman to close Oct. 28 due to winter weather, power outages

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium covered in snow and ice Oct. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU's Norman campus will remain closed for a second full day due to continued winter weather power and internet outages in the Norman area.

An OU-Norman alert message was issued at 5 p.m. confirming the campus would remain closed on Wednesday. The campus will be closed for all activities, and online classes will not be held due to internet connectivity issues, according to the OU website. Essential staff should consult supervisors on work schedules, according to the alert message.

According to the Norman Transcript, OG&E spokesperson Brian Alford said roughly 28,500 customers in the Norman area were without power as of 10:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.

