OU-Norman classes to resume virtually for remainder of week

Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan 1.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

All classes on OU’s Norman campus will transition to remote learning Feb. 18 and 19 amid the continued impact of extended inclement weather.  

Campus will remain closed for the remainder of the week and employees who can work remotely are encouraged to, according to an OU alert. Essential employees should follow their current schedules and nonessential employees who are unable to work remotely will receive administrative leave. 

The alert also announced that all OU Athletics competitions set to occur this week have been postponed. Information regarding the changed dates is on the Sooner Sports website

This decision follows OU’s announcement Feb. 16, saying OU is “rationing natural gas” and “reducing the temperatures in many buildings on campus.” Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine urged students and faculty to “stay home and work remotely.”  

Snowfall accumulations are expected to taper off throughout Wednesday  afternoon, while dangerous wind chills between -10 and 5 degrees remain, according to the Norman National Weather Service. Hazardous wind chills will continue into Friday morning. 

The Southwest Power Pool wrote in a tweet Feb. 17 they are not directing any interruptions of service at this time. The corporation urged homes and businesses within its 14-state region to continue conserving electricity and to follow the directions of local service providers concerning outages, conservation and safety. 

