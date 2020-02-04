You are the owner of this article.
OU Norman campus to see closures, reduced hours at restaurants, gym, library

South Oval snow (copy)

Snow falls on the South Oval Nov. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU's Norman campus will see some closures and reduced hours at campus restaurants on Tuesday and Wednesday after OU announced cancellation of Wednesday classes.

The Bookmark and Crossroads will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to an OU Campus Dining tweet. 

Couch Restaurants, Cate Restaurants, the Residential Colleges' Dining Hall, Wagner Dining Hall and Xcetera will remain open for regular hours Wednesday. All other campus dining locations will be closed, according to an OU Campus Dining tweet.

Along with the dining closures, Bizzell Memorial Library will close at midnight Wednesday, according to an OU Libraries tweet. 

Sarkeys Fitness Center will have reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an email.

