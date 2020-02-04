OU Norman campus to see closures, reduced hours at restaurants, gym, library

OU's Norman campus will see some closures and reduced hours at campus restaurants on Tuesday and Wednesday after OU announced cancellation of Wednesday classes.
The Bookmark and Crossroads will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to an OU Campus Dining tweet.
Due to expected weather conditions, The Bookmark and Crossroads will be closing early tonight, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. https://t.co/0Lonmu4o9o— OU Campus Dining (@OUCampusDining) February 4, 2020
Couch Restaurants, Cate Restaurants, the Residential Colleges' Dining Hall, Wagner Dining Hall and Xcetera will remain open for regular hours Wednesday. All other campus dining locations will be closed, according to an OU Campus Dining tweet.
Due to expected weather conditions, the OU Norman campus will be closed Wed., Feb. 5. The following dining locations will remain open regular hours.➡️ https://t.co/El7hXd9nxD pic.twitter.com/6maIedcTbY— OU Campus Dining (@OUCampusDining) February 4, 2020
Along with the dining closures, Bizzell Memorial Library will close at midnight Wednesday, according to an OU Libraries tweet.
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Bizzell Memorial Library will close at midnight Wednesday, Feb. 5. pic.twitter.com/St4p64EE45— OU Libraries (@OU_Libraries) February 4, 2020
Sarkeys Fitness Center will have reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an email.
