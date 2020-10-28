You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Norman campus to reopen Oct. 29

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Flowers

The South Oval mums covered in snow and ice Oct. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU announced its Norman campus will reopen following a wintry week that has left hundreds of thousands without power in the Oklahoma City metro.

According to an email sent at 4:30 p.m., campus will reopen Oct. 29 for normal operations. All classes and activities will resume as normal, and those experiencing "power and internet connectivity issues" are encouraged to work or connect to classes from campus.

Employees who cannot do so should coordinate with their supervisors and "use (paid time off) as appropriate," according to the email. OU community members on campus were urged to avoid walking near or below trees with frozen branches and exercise caution on slick surfaces.

According to OG&E Spokesperson David Kimmel, "just under 13,000" customers in the Norman area are without power as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Kimmel said the company has over 2,000 crewmen working throughout the OKC metro to restore power, with more out of state contractors being hired to assist them.

For those in need of warm shelter during the outages, the City of Oklahoma City and Red Cross Oklahoma have opened a warmth shelter at the Cox Convention Center, located at 1 Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City. The center is open to all from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments