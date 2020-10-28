OU Norman campus to reopen Oct. 29

OU announced its Norman campus will reopen following a wintry week that has left hundreds of thousands without power in the Oklahoma City metro.
According to an email sent at 4:30 p.m., campus will reopen Oct. 29 for normal operations. All classes and activities will resume as normal, and those experiencing "power and internet connectivity issues" are encouraged to work or connect to classes from campus.
Employees who cannot do so should coordinate with their supervisors and "use (paid time off) as appropriate," according to the email. OU community members on campus were urged to avoid walking near or below trees with frozen branches and exercise caution on slick surfaces.
According to OG&E Spokesperson David Kimmel, "just under 13,000" customers in the Norman area are without power as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Kimmel said the company has over 2,000 crewmen working throughout the OKC metro to restore power, with more out of state contractors being hired to assist them.
For those in need of warm shelter during the outages, the City of Oklahoma City and Red Cross Oklahoma have opened a warmth shelter at the Cox Convention Center, located at 1 Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City. The center is open to all from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
