OU Norman campus to implement restricted power usage

OU will institute “controlled, restricted power usage” in targeted areas around the Norman campus from 5:30 p.m Feb. 18 to 12:30 a.m Feb. 19.
The decision was announced in an OU alert message around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, as OU and Norman continue to deal with the fallout of a week of extended winter weather. OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said Housing and Food facilities will not be affected by the restricted power usage and will maintain regular power, not backup generator power.
Norman was previously briefly subjected to rolling blackouts from Southwest Power Pool. These campus restrictions will allow the OU-Norman campus to conserve energy, according to an email alert.
Due to recent weather, power outages and maintenance issues have been occurring around campus, with live updates provided by the Daily as issues arise.
