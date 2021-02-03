OU New Student Program to host discussion on coming changes to Camp Crimson

OU New Student Programs will host a meeting to discuss upcoming changes to Camp Crimson at 2 p.m., Feb. 5 via Zoom.
New Student Programs Executive Director Evan Razor wrote in an email that he, alongside others in his organization, are making a renewed Camp Crimson experience.
“This program will continue to foster a sense of belonging and community as well as introduce students to the campus, resources and people that make OU special,” Razor said in the email. “The timing and scale of camp will look different in order to be more accessible to all incoming students.”
Razor announced in a January email Camp Crimson would switch from a multi-session format to a single-session immediately before the fall 2021 semester. This change is based on the university strategic plan, which focuses on “becoming a place of belonging for all students.”
Kristen Partridge, the associate vice president for Student Affairs and associate dean of students, said in the email she is excited to share the program’s plans for “orienting our incoming student community this fall.”
Razor said in the email that all teams, staff and faculty interested are welcome to attend. Participants can register via a Google form.
