OU Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps to take part in annual run to Cotton Bowl

OU’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps will participate in its annual run to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in two weeks.
On Oct. 9 at 7:30 a.m., OU head football coach Lincoln Riley will present a ball to OU senior and NROTC battalion commander Annalee Blake.
The group of runners will then take the ball to the Cotton Bowl, which is roughly 200 miles away, where the ball will be used in the Sooners' game against Texas on Oct. 12, according to the release.
The University of Texas NROTC will also participate in the run, according to the release, and meet up with OU NROTC members at the Cotton Bowl. After that, the two groups will participate in a flag football game and eat lunch.
The ceremony is open to the public, but attendees are asked to arrive before 7:30 a.m., according to the release.
The run also marks the beginning of the annual United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots charity drive, according to the release. Those that attend the ceremony are encouraged to bring a toy to donate to the drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.