OU Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps to take part in annual run to Cotton Bowl

Navy ROTC Armory

The Army ROTC Armory Sept 19.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

OU’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps will participate in its annual run to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in two weeks.

On Oct. 9 at 7:30 a.m., OU head football coach Lincoln Riley will present a ball to OU senior and NROTC battalion commander Annalee Blake. 

The group of runners will then take the ball to the Cotton Bowl, which is roughly 200 miles away, where the ball will be used in the Sooners' game against Texas on Oct. 12, according to the release.

The University of Texas NROTC will also participate in the run, according to the release, and meet up with OU NROTC members at the Cotton Bowl. After that, the two groups will participate in a flag football game and eat lunch. 

The ceremony is open to the public, but attendees are asked to arrive before 7:30 a.m., according to the release. 

The run also marks the beginning of the annual United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots charity drive, according to the release. Those that attend the ceremony are encouraged to bring a toy to donate to the drive.

