OU Native Peoples Initiative receives $4.8 million launch gift

The OU Foundation received a $4.8 million gift from the Horizon Foundation to start the OU Native Peoples Initiative.
According to a press release, the gift will cover three $1.5 million endowed chairs to attract recognized Native American Studies scholars.
There will also be an additional $300,000 gift to provide a building for the OU Native Nations Center and classrooms for the Native American Studies department.
“The Horizon Foundation is very pleased to make this gift, which we hope will deepen engagement with the Native Nations and communities in Oklahoma and across the country,” said Rod Sanders, president of the Horizon Foundation President, in the release. “We believe it is important that there is a better understanding of Native American cultures, spirituality, values and views of the world.”
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz also recognized the importance of this initiative in the release.
“This gift fortifies the university-wide Native Peoples Initiative, led by the OU Native Nations Center,” Harroz said. “(It) will enhance our collective understanding and appreciation of the compelling landscape of Native experiences, benefiting all people.”
