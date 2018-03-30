OU Native American students celebrate culture, heritage this month
For Lance Harden, a Native American student at OU, one of the best parts of the semester just began.
On March 30, members of the indigenous community came together to sing, dance and celebrate their culture as a start to Native American Heritage Month. Harden, who danced in the celebration, said participating in these festivities makes him feel alive and at home.
“There’s a feeling you get, and with the drum it sounds like a heartbeat, and it reminds you of when you were in the womb as a baby and when you hear it's like being birthed again — it’s about living,” Harden said. “This is something that makes Norman seem more like home when I get to dance and dress like this.”
Harden and other members of Sigma Nu Alpha Gamma, an OU Native American fraternity, performed several dances and songs, each with a different meaning.
Two men of Sigma Nu Alpha Gamma are dancing to a war song. pic.twitter.com/Kec9tXZW1p— Sierra Rains (@sierramrains) March 30, 2018
Some songs were sung to honor tribes all across the nation, and others were sung as a symbol of the survival of Native American movement.
The group is singing one more song honoring every tribe across the nation. pic.twitter.com/bBZq8711Q4— Sierra Rains (@sierramrains) March 30, 2018
A keynote speaker is now singing the Native American movement song. pic.twitter.com/j6NE2zSvAX— Sierra Rains (@sierramrains) March 30, 2018
Harden said it is unique to be able to celebrate Native American culture because indigenous people have not always been able to openly celebrate.
“To celebrate it is just to celebrate that we’re even able to live like we should be," Harden said.
Megan Holt, OU arts and sciences senior and dancer in the celebration, said the celebration is an important reminder of the indigenous community that exists across Oklahoma.
“I think it’s recognition that my people are here,” Holt said. “In many of my classes I’m the first Native American anyone has ever met, and for me that is shocking because I’ve grown up here in Oklahoma — I was born in Lawton, and the Comanche tribe is stationed in that town.”
The keynote speaker at the celebration echoed this sentiment and encouraged students to become conscious of their heritage.
“My message to you as students is that you know your cultural story — where did you come from?” the speaker said.
This is just one of the first celebrations this coming month, Harden said. Many other activities and events celebrating Native American heritage will occur throughout the month of April.
“It’s to remind people around here that we're here, we’re alive, and we’re strong,” Harden said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.