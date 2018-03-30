You are the owner of this article.
OU Native American students celebrate culture, heritage this month

  • Updated
Heritage Dance_1.jpg

Members of Sigma Nu Alpha Gamma, along with Mr. and Miss Indian OU, lead celebration attendees in a tribal friendship dance on the South Oval on March 30.

 Allyssa Arens/The Daily

For Lance Harden, a Native American student at OU, one of the best parts of the semester just began.

On March 30, members of the indigenous community came together to sing, dance and celebrate their culture as a start to Native American Heritage Month. Harden, who danced in the celebration, said participating in these festivities makes him feel alive and at home.

“There’s a feeling you get, and with the drum it sounds like a heartbeat, and it reminds you of when you were in the womb as a baby and when you hear it's like being birthed again — it’s about living,” Harden said. “This is something that makes Norman seem more like home when I get to dance and dress like this.”

Harden and other members of Sigma Nu Alpha Gamma, an OU Native American fraternity, performed several dances and songs, each with a different meaning.

Some songs were sung to honor tribes all across the nation, and others were sung as a symbol of the survival of Native American movement.

Harden said it is unique to be able to celebrate Native American culture because indigenous people have not always been able to openly celebrate.

“To celebrate it is just to celebrate that we’re even able to live like we should be," Harden said.

Megan Holt, OU arts and sciences senior and dancer in the celebration, said the celebration is an important reminder of the indigenous community that exists across Oklahoma.

“I think it’s recognition that my people are here,” Holt said. “In many of my classes I’m the first Native American anyone has ever met, and for me that is shocking because I’ve grown up here in Oklahoma — I was born in Lawton, and the Comanche tribe is stationed in that town.”

The keynote speaker at the celebration echoed this sentiment and encouraged students to become conscious of their heritage.

“My message to you as students is that you know your cultural story — where did you come from?” the speaker said.

This is just one of the first celebrations this coming month, Harden said. Many other activities and events celebrating Native American heritage will occur throughout the month of April.

“It’s to remind people around here that we're here, we’re alive, and we’re strong,” Harden said.

Sierra Rains is a junior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and a news reporter for the OU Daily.

