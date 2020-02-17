You are the owner of this article.
OU National Association of Black Journalists to hold town hall in Gaylord Hall

A graphic for the event hosted by OU's chapter of the National Association for Black Journalists.

 Graphic via OU NABJ Instagram

OU’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists will host a town hall meeting one week after a journalism professor used a racial slur in comparison to the phrase “OK, boomer.”

The event, which will be hosted by OU’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Gaylord Hall’s auditorium, according to a graphic for the event posted on Instagram by OU NABJ.

According to the flyer, the event is called “Words. Voices. Action.”

Peter Gade, director of graduate studies and Gaylord Family Endowed Chair, used the slur in his journalism capstone class on Feb. 11. Gaylord Dean Ed Kelley announced Friday that Gade would "step down" from teaching the journalism capstone course for the rest of the semester.

Editor’s note: Multiple staffers of The Daily were present in Gade’s capstone class Feb. 11 and are involved with the town hall.

This story was updated at 1:02 p.m. to reflect the correct name of the association from the National Association for Black Journalists to the National Association of Black Journalists.

