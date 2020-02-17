OU National Association of Black Journalists to hold town hall in Gaylord Hall

OU’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists will host a town hall meeting one week after a journalism professor used a racial slur in comparison to the phrase “OK, boomer.”
The event, which will be hosted by OU’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Gaylord Hall’s auditorium, according to a graphic for the event posted on Instagram by OU NABJ.
According to the flyer, the event is called “Words. Voices. Action.”
Peter Gade, director of graduate studies and Gaylord Family Endowed Chair, used the slur in his journalism capstone class on Feb. 11. Gaylord Dean Ed Kelley announced Friday that Gade would "step down" from teaching the journalism capstone course for the rest of the semester.
Editor’s note: Multiple staffers of The Daily were present in Gade’s capstone class Feb. 11 and are involved with the town hall.
This story was updated at 1:02 p.m. to reflect the correct name of the association from the National Association for Black Journalists to the National Association of Black Journalists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.