OU names new dean of Price College of Business

Price Hall (copy)

An orange-leaved tree in front of Michael F. Price Hall on Nov. 8, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Corey Phelps will be appointed dean of OU’s Price College of Business, pending approval from the Board of Regents, according to an email from Provost Kyle Harper.

According to the email, Phelps currently serves as associate dean of Executive Programs and Education at the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University and has formerly held positions at HEC Paris, a renowned French business school, and the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business.

Pending approval from the OU Board of Regents, Phelps will succeed former interim dean of the Price College of Business Wayne Thomas on July 1. In the email, Harper thanked the 11-member search committee of faculty, staff and students from Price College, along with members of the college’s board of advisers and representatives from the College of Law and the Honors College.

Phelps’ research intersecting strategy, entrepreneurship and innovation has been published in many academic business journals and has earned numerous awards, according to the email.

Phelps is known for his experience overseeing and creating opportunities in different capacities, along with his experience teaching or consulting in “20 countries in most regions of the world,” Harper said in the email.

“He has a proven leadership record of overseeing academic strategy, creating and marketing new programs, advancing academic research and experiential learning, and launching a number of collaborative initiatives by stewarding relationships with campus and external stakeholders,” Harper said in the email. “I have no doubt he will do great things for Price College and its students.”

