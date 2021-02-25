OU names new dean of College of Allied Health pending Regents' approval

OU announced its new dean for the College of Allied Health Wednesday, pending the OU Board of Regents’ approval.
College of Allied Health Dean Jane Endsley Wilson was recognized in a press release for her 25 years of work at the OU Health Sciences Center as the associate dean and professor of student affairs for OU’s College of Pharmacy. She said she views her role as dean as “an opportunity to give back and to support and lift others as they grow in their careers.”
“My overarching goal is to enhance the reputation and impact of the OU College of Allied Health across all communities and partnerships; both locally and nationally,” Wilson said in an interview with The Daily.
Jason Sanders, OU Health Sciences Center senior vice president and provost and OU Medicine’s board acting chair, said Wilson’s collaborative approach through student initiatives has benefited them in programs across the OU Health Sciences Center.
“Dr. Wilson has a consistent record of establishing and growing collaborations with other colleges, centers and clinical practices across the Health Sciences Center and OU Medicine, and we are confident that her leadership will inspire our students and advance the research initiatives in the College of Allied Health,” Sanders said in the release. “Having Dr. Wilson in this expanded role will be a contributing factor to the success of the OU Health academic health system."
Wilson created a student peer mentoring program and developed a nationally recognized leadership degree option at the College of Pharmacy while serving as the director of the college’s leadership institute.
“Under her supervision, over 140 OU Pharmacy students have graduated from the program, which prepares students to be leaders and advocates in an ever-changing health care environment,” the release said. “She also serves as director of the college’s leadership institute, which provides pharmacy students from across the nation with specialized leadership training.”
According to the release, Wilson is the recipient of “numerous faculty and service awards” thanks to her role as the co-principal investigator of research projects, “including the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy’s Innovations in Teaching Award, an Edith Kinney Gaylord Presidential Professorship and the Robert Magarian Faculty Award from the OU Health Sciences Center Student Government Association.”
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release Wilson has a “successful” leadership development and mentoring background.”
“When I was notified of my appointment to the role of Dean, I reflected on my career and all of the wonderful people who have been a part of my journey,” Wilson said.
“The support and encouragement of my family, mentors, advisors, colleagues, and friends has been invaluable as I have made decisions regarding the path I have chosen to walk in my career.”
