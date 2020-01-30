OU Muslim Student Association to host educational World Hijab Day Celebration

OU’s Muslim Student Association (MSA) will host an educational event to celebrate World Hijab Day on Friday.
MSA event coordinator Fizza Sattar said MSA members will be at tables on the South Oval and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 31. Sattar said the tables will offer head scarves for curious students to try on, henna tattoos, free food and pamphlets with information on the hijab and Muslim women.
Sattar said the event’s educational dimension is meant to debunk common misconceptions people unfamiliar with Islam may have regarding the purpose and symbolism of headwear for Muslim women.
“One of the most common (misconceptions) I’ve heard is that people assume men will force women to wear it, and it’s a form of oppression,” Sattar said. “That really is not the case — it’s completely of our own choice.”
Sattar said she considers the headwear a method of self-expression and a way to be more involved in her faith.
Muneeb Ata, MSA community outreach chair, said hijab is also a term used generally for the standards for modest dress for both men and women in Islam. He added that, while some may see the hijab as an oppressive symbol, it is similar in appearance and function to the habits worn by nuns.
“When you’re wearing a hijab, you’re very vulnerable, because you’re expressing your faith to everyone around you,” Ata said. “You can’t hide it when you put it on. We just want to show people that they’re not any different from you or me, and break down the ideas that people have or the stereotypes that might exist.”
MSA is also preparing events for Islam Awareness Month in March, including a guest speaker and more opportunities for those on campus to learn about Islam, Ata said.
“I think in the world we’re living in, we’re driven by fear, and from fear they might start to hate or be confused by other people,” Ata said. “This is really a way for us to open our metaphorical doors and let people get to know us.”
Part of a quote originally included in this story was removed at 3:41 p.m. Jan. 30 at the request of the source.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.