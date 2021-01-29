You are the owner of this article.
OU Muslim Student Association to hold virtual World Hijab Day informational panel

hijabday

A graphic advertising the Muslim Student Association's Feb. 1 World Hijab Day panel.

 Graphic from the Muslim Student Association

The OU Muslim Student Association is hosting a professional hijabis virtual panel at 7:30 p.m Feb. 1.

Fizza Sattar, a psychology and public health junior and MSA vice president, said the hour-long panel will be moderated by the MSA president and will include other members of MSA, as well as several teachers and graduate students from schools like the University of Central Oklahoma and Georgetown. 

The goal of the panel is to honor World Hijab Day and to recognize Muslim women who wear hijabs daily, Sattar said. 

“The goal (of the panel) is to start conversations and open up pathways of communication and understanding, as well as try to raise awareness about why these women wear a hijab,” Sattar said. 

Sattar said those who wish to participate in the panel can submit questions through a Google form found on the MSA Twitter.

Sattar said she hopes the panel will raise more awareness among Muslim and non-Muslim students on the reasons hijabs are worn. 

“I think there is a lot of just negative information and misinformation surrounding hijab and why Muslim women wear it,” Sattar said. “I think the biggest part of it is to just help people understand why and put them in a Muslim woman's shoes for a little bit.”  

