OU Muslim Student Association to hold 'Smell the Roses' event, women's self-defense class, more as part of Islam Awareness Month

Islam Awareness Month

OU's Muslim Student Association is hosting events during the month of March for Islam Awareness Month.

 via OU MSA Twitter

OU’s Muslim Student Association has several events planned for Islam Awareness Month throughout March.

The organization will hold multiple events on and off campus, including an arts and crafts gathering, an outreach event called “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” and a bonfire and marshmallows gathering at Reaves Park.

OU MSA Secretary Saba Sandhu said Islam Awareness Month is about being visible to and connecting with the OU community.

“I think our goal is to establish a presence at OU,” Sandhu said. “We want everyone to know that there is an MSA, and we put on great events that everyone can come out to.”

Sandhu said Islam Awareness Month is a platform for the MSA to “create an open space so people could come in and ask questions about anything and everything they’re curious about.”

Every Monday, the association will have a table on the South Oval from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its “Smell the Roses” event. Students will hand out roses with quotations from the Prophet Muhammad, and students will have the opportunity to try on a hijab or receive a henna tattoo. 

On March 25, women are invited to a self-defense training class. Sandhu said as a Muslim woman who wears a hijab, finding a place to exercise comfortably is a challenge. 

Sandhu said women-only classes allow Muslim women to wear workout attire without worrying about the need to cover themselves.

“I literally work out in my hijab,” Sandhu said. “It’s a struggle because I can’t run without getting my hijab wrapped up. But that’s just (one of) the small sacrifices we have to make.”

Sandhu said these events are important to educate the community and combat the pervasive stereotypes she faces daily.

“A lot of people, when they see me, they assume that I don’t speak English, that I haven’t been born here,” Sandhu said. “I’ve made it a thing when I introduce myself to people. I say, ‘Hi, my name is Saba Sandhu, and I was born and raised in Oklahoma,’ just to clarify at the beginning that I know I don’t look like you think I should, but I am an American citizen.”

The calendar for Islam Awareness Month is available online. OU MSA can be followed on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Other than the banquet hosted by the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on Islamic Relations, Sandhu said every event on the calendar is free. Sandhu said all events are open to all OU students and community members.

Beth Wallis is a senior journalism major and political science minor, and junior news reporter for The Daily. She covers university research efforts.

