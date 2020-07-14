You are the owner of this article.
OU Musical Theatre, OU Justice League to host virtual benefit concert

Lift Every Voice

Flyer for the "Lift Every Voice & Sing" virtual benefit concert set to begin at 6:30 p.m. July 16.

 Image provided

OU Musical Theatre will be hosting a virtual benefit concert for the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of groups across the country seeking racial justice, and will feature students and alumni from the program.

The concert, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” was announced via an Instagram post, and is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The concert will also feature the first musical cabaret of the OU Justice League — a student organization which, according to its YouTube channel, “spreads awareness and knowledge around campus and the College of Fine Arts to create a more inclusive environment for our students.”

“As artists, we have an obligation to protect other artists at the hands of systematic racism and oppression,” the OU Justice League’s website said. “Black trans artists are essential to musical theatre, art and everything we hold important in this country.”

According to a release from the Justice League, the concert is free to watch, and 70 percent of donations will go towards the Movement for Black Lives, while the remaining 30 percent will fund the Justice League’s first-ever stipend for musical theater.

“There are many expenses that come with college auditions,” the release said, “and we want to do our part to support underrepresented students in pursuing higher education in the arts.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

