OU multicultural student organizations sell Black Lives Matter shirt for joint fundraiser, plan to donate proceeds

Black Student Association logo (copy)

The logo for OU's Black Student Association.

 Photo via BSA Facebook page

Several student organizations at OU are selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts to benefit the Black Student Association and other organizations on campus. 

The T-shirt fundraiser is a joint effort between OU BSA, Gamma Delta Pi, the Hispanic American Student Association, the Asian American Student Association, the American Indian Student Association, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Sigma Nu Alpha Gamma, Alpha Kappa Delta Phi and the Student Government Association.

According to a flyer for the fundraiser, 100 percent of the proceeds will be allocated to multicultural organizations at OU, with 75 percent going to OU BSA and the remaining 25 percent being distributed between other multicultural organizations at OU “to donate where deemed necessary.” 

“Multicultural organizations at the University of Oklahoma have come together to stand in solidarity with the Black community to support them during the recent injustices and tragedies that have occurred,” the flyer said. “We recognize the importance of coming together to fight for social justice and equality and will continue to stand alongside one another until the Black community is heard and necessary action has taken place. We demand change starting with our university.”

Taylor Broadbent, a University College representative in SGA Undergraduate Student Congress, said the fundraiser is important “because it shows unity among many multicultural organizations as we all join together to support the Black Student Association and the Black Lives Matter movement.”

According to the flyer, orders can be placed online through 11:59 p.m. July 14. Orders will be delivered directly to the buyer and no returns or exchanges will be accepted.

